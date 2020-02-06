BOISE — Sen. Maryanne Jordan, D-Boise, announced Thursday that she won't seek reelection, saying, "The list of things that I am missing is getting too long."
Jordan is a third-term senator, the current Senate minority caucus chair, and a former longtime Boise City Council member and president.
She also announced that she's endorsing Ali Rabe, the current executive director of Jesse Tree, a nonprofit that works to address homelessness, who is planning to run for Jordan's current seat.
"Ali represents the generational change we need to see in the Legislature," Jordan said, "and I’m thrilled that she is stepping forward."
Jordan, who has been some form of public service for the past 25 years, said in a statement, "I want to spend more than two days with friends and family without having to run home for the next commitment. I want to read more books and fewer reports. When it’s time you know it, and for me it’s time."
Jordan was appointed to the Senate in March of 2015 to fill a vacancy, when then-Sen. Elliot Werk was appointed to the state Tax Commission. She went on to win election to two more terms.
She served on the Boise City Council from 2003 until after she joined the Senate.
Jordan is a retired small-business owner. She and her husband, Rocky, have two children and five grandchildren.