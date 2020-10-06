BOISE — A Republican Boise senator is demanding that a conservative political action committee stop sending mailers he says are defamatory.
Sen. Fred Martin, who is running for reelection in District 15, hired an attorney to file a cease and desist letter against the Freedom Man PAC for claims it made on its website and in a mailer sent to voters in Martin's district, the Idaho Statesman reported Monday.
The cease-and-desist letter says the Freedom Man mailer “misused and misrepresented” police reports, and it claims defamation, the Statesman reported. The mailer, which was headlined "Creepy Fred Martin" in a dripping, bloody letters, references 2012 and 2014 police reports that detail an investigation into Martin's "suspicious behaviors" at Centennial High School on two separate occasions. Detectives who investigated the incidents found no "criminal activity that is prosecutable," according to the reports.
Martin responded in a Facebook post Friday, saying the mailer was published to "intentionally defame" his character.
"None of the accousations [sic] are true," he wrote. "They were released to publicty [sic] discredit my reputation and spread misinformation. Whether you agree or disagree with my political stances on the issues, personal attackes [sic] do not help us solve our coummunity's [sic] challenges."
Katherine Horton, 72, lives in District 15 and received one of the mailers. Horton said it was "pretty disgusting."
"If you want to take a politician on on his stands, on policy, that's one thing, but I'm not big on character assignation, particularly this close to the election," Horton said. "These blindsides, it makes it harder for the candidate to respond in reasonable time."
Diego Rodriguez, who unsuccessfully ran against Martin in a 2014 Republican primary election, published a blog post on Freedom Man's website detailing similar claims as mentioned in the mailer. Rodriguez, who also publishes under the pseudonym Gunner Steele, is the communications and marketing director for Freedom Man. He also has appeared at public events alongside Ammon Bundy.
The cease-and-desist letter, which was sent by attorney David Leroy, demands that Freedom Man remove the website content and asks that the organization release a second mailer with an apology and retraction, the Statesman reported.
Rodriguez responded, inviting a lawsuit and saying he is "very happy to have the opportunity to settle this matter in a court of law."
"Therefore, in response to your obvious attempt to intimidate me and the Freedom Man PAC, and likewise in response to the demands you have placed in your letter, I simply respond by saying, 'NO!'" Rodriguez wrote.
Rick Just, Martin's Democratic challenger in the District 15 race, released a statement Tuesday, saying voters who don’t read the flyer carefully may assume that it came from his campaign.
“I want to reiterate that Senator Martin isn’t suing me or my campaign," Just said. "He knows we had nothing to do with it.”
Just continued, “Idaho voters don’t benefit from name-calling and mudslinging campaigns. Conservative infighting has escalated to digging up police reports to win campaigns, and that doesn’t serve the people of District 15.”
Idaho Public Television last year reported on the police investigations of Martin and posted copies of the reports, which were verified by Boise police officials.