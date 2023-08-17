Nicole McKay

Nicole McKay

Boise city officials have selected a new Office of Police Accountability director, eight months after the previous director was removed in December 2022.

Nicole McKay has previously worked as the chief of staff and chief deputy for former attorney general Lawrence Wasden. She has also worked as the chief legal counsel to the director and board of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, according to a city of Boise news release.

