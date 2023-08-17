...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 102.
* WHERE...In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID and Upper Weiser
River. In Oregon, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Boise city officials have selected a new Office of Police Accountability director, eight months after the previous director was removed in December 2022.
Nicole McKay has previously worked as the chief of staff and chief deputy for former attorney general Lawrence Wasden. She has also worked as the chief legal counsel to the director and board of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, according to a city of Boise news release.
Mayor Lauren McLean, City Council President Jimmy Hallyburton and City Council President Pro Tem Patrick Bageant selected McKay "after a process that included interviews with the mayor, city council leadership, Boise Police Department command staff and community leaders," the release said. Her appointment is pending city council approval at Tuesday's meeting.
“I am honored and grateful for the opportunity to serve the City of Boise as Director of the Office of Police Accountability,” McKay said in the release. “The OPA plays a crucial role in promoting transparency, accountability and community trust within our law enforcement agency and I am committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity and fairness in fulfilling that role.”
The release said McKay serves on community boards and in positions “committed to advancing justice and promoting the health and safety of women and children.” For example, McKay is involved with the Idaho Museum of International Diaspora.
The Office of Police Accountability has been in turmoil since late last year. Former director Jesus Jara was placed on leave and then removed because the mayor said she had learned he was randomly auditing police body camera footage. Jara had told the Boise City Council during a meeting that the Office of Police Accountability was monitoring live calls, and a powerpoint presentation he made during the meeting said 19 random on-body video audits had been completed.
“This is a serious violation of the privacy of our residents and a worrisome erosion of the trust we intended to build with the OPA model of oversight,” McLean said at the time.
Jara later sued the city of Boise. In the lawsuit, he alleged he was fired as retaliation for recommending former police chief Ryan Lee be placed on leave after several complaints were made against him, KTVB reported. Lee ultimately resigned at McLean's request.
In April, the city named three finalists to replace Jara: Vic McCraw, who ran for Ada County Sheriff last year; Mac Muir, who, at the time he applied, dealt with civilian complaints in New York City; and Leia Pitcher, the interim police auditor in Eugene, Oregon.
Boise had offered the job to Pitcher, but she declined. Muir was hired as Executive Director of the Community Police Review Agency in Oakland, California.
McKay will take over for Interim Director Nicole Schaefer in September, if she is confirmed by the council on Tuesday.
“We found an exceptional candidate who understands and will uphold the vision set by the mayor and council for civilian oversight,” Hallyburton said in the release. “I look forward to working with Nicole as she develops predictable and appropriate oversight processes and procedures and, most importantly, reports back with tangible policy recommendations on ways we can improve.”