BOISE — The city of Boise is looking for applicants to sit on the Historic Preservation Commission for a three-year term.
In a press release, the city said they are looking for applicants to sit on the nine-member board that makes final decisions on projects in the city's historic districts, local landmarks and buildings with its owned historic easements. The board also reviews appeals of administrative decisions.
The exact number of spots open on the board was not announced in the release.
Applicants with experience in history, architecture, urban planning, archaeology and law are encouraged to apply. Geographic diversity will also be considered. Meetings will be held monthly and applicants must be residents of the city of Boise or the area of impact.
The deadline to apply is July 6. Residents can apply by sending a cover letter and resume to commissionapplications@cityofboise.org. Mayor Lauren McLean will appoint the selected applicants and be confirmed by city council.