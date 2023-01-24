City of Boise logo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The city of Boise is planning for two city council vacancies — and citizens can apply to fill those seats starting now. 

Councilmember Lisa Sánchez, the sole member of the city council who rents a home, had to find new housing after her lease ended at the end of 2022. The council determined she had inadvertently vacated her seat after moving out of District 3. And former council president Elaine Clegg will be leaving soon to take on the role of Valley Regional Transit CEO.

 

Recommended for you

Load comments