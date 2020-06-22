BOISE — The city Boise is looking for new members of the Parks and Recreation Commission.
Applications are now being accepted to fill one open position on the eight-member commission, which reviews matters pertaining to planning, development, improvement, beautification, equipping and maintenance of Boise public parks, playgrounds, open spaces and other recreation facilities.
Geographic diversity, as well as expertise and experience in areas relevant to the commission’s purpose, will be considered in the appointment process for this opening on the commission. Residents with backgrounds or experience in recreation programming, urban planning and development, environmental education, community engagement, outdoor advocacy or related fields are encouraged to apply.
The commission typically meets once a month and commissioners serve three-year terms.
Email cover letter and resume to commissionapplications@cityofboise.org. The deadline for applicants to be considered for this commission opening is July 14.