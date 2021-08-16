BOISE — A student greeted her father in the hallway after school at Taft Elementary School in Boise.
“I had the most amazing day,” she said.
“I’m so glad to hear that,” he replied.
The Boise School District held its first in-person classes of the school year on Monday after a year of a mixture of online, in-person, and hybrid (both online and in-person) learning environments. Teachers and parents alike expressed enthusiasm for children being back together in person.
“It’s incredible,” said Jessika Rose, a fourth-grade teacher at the school. “I was nervous, I was anxious, but having real kids in the classroom again, it’s so easy, it’s amazing. They’re eager to be with each other and they’re eager to be in school.”
Elizabeth Swisher’s son started kindergarten Monday, and though he was somewhat nervous on the walk over, his classroom was welcoming and he seemed in good spirits when she dropped him off, she said.
“I’m glad that he gets to be around other students and around his teacher and that everyone’s wearing masks inside,” Swisher said. “Hopefully they can continue to keep each other safe and keep their masks on and help us all get through this a little faster.”
The district’s school board voted to require masking for all individuals regardless of vaccination status in the district, and the school did not receive any complaints from parents about the policy, said Principal Tim Lowe, though other colleagues of his have heard complaints, he said. Over the past two weeks, Gov. Brad Little has held two separate press conferences, one of which was at Nampa High School, to encourage people to get vaccinated as a means of keeping children in-person in schools. Idaho doctors have asked districts to require masking to minimize the spread of the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19.
In the Southeastern U.S., where the school year has already begun and many schools are not requiring masks, some schools have already had to move to remote learning due to how many students and staff have tested positive for the virus in just the first two weeks of school, according to reporting from the New York Times.
Overall, at Taft, this year feels different than the last, Lowe said. Though the district had planned to begin school in person last year, climbing case counts in the community led to an online first day of school. That was followed by a back-and-forth of hybrid learning, where half of the students came to school in person and half learned online, and exclusively virtual school. Finally, toward the end of the school year, students were back in person again.
“We joked that we had five first days last year,” Lowe said.
The school is still spacing students out as much as possible, but it has done away with plexiglass barriers between students, which is making school feel more normal, Lowe said.
Teachers expressed eagerness to be back to in-person learning to get to know the students.
“I just love the first week of school because we get to be goofy and we get to have fun and do little icebreaker activities with them,” said Lindsey Grengs, who teaches a fifth-sixth combination class.
Though the students may not be enthused about wearing masks, they recognize that not wearing masks might mean a return to virtual schooling if COVID-19 cases were to spread in the district, Grengs said.
“I haven’t had any kids complain about the masking,” Grengs said. “I think they just love being in person so much that they’re like, ‘We don’t care. We’ll do whatever we have to.’”
For the first-graders, who started Kindergarten virtually last year, this was their first first day of school in person, said Dustin Hamlin, who teaches a first-second combination class. The kids are doing well and are glad to be there, he said.
“We did some work today with ‘How I felt last night,’” Hamlin said, “and most of the words that came up were ‘excited,’ ‘happy.’ Just one kid said ‘fine.’ Usually it’s a lot of being nervous and anxious, but they’re ready to get in here.”
Teachers also were looking forward to being able to work on skills that are more difficult to teach virtually. Grengs said she planned to host activities that encouraged conversations among students because many are out of practice with this skill due to virtual schooling.
“That’s what I’m going to be focusing on is a lot of teamwork, a lot of team building, because I just want them to know it’s OK to talk,” Grengs said. “It’s OK to laugh, and joke, and meet new people.” The students started off “super quiet” this morning, but Grengs said she is already getting some more talking, drum rolls, and other signs of enthusiastic participation.
Writing was another skill that was difficult to teach virtually, said Loren Bailly, who teaches a third-fourth combination class. Not only do students need practice with paper and pencil writing, they need practice with typing, she said. Having kids write about things they like and enjoy tends to help them be more enthusiastic about it, she said. Students also use an application where they record themselves reading what they have written and the other students in the class can watch it, she said.
Though parents were largely happy to have their children back in school, some worried about sending their child to school when a member of the household was immunocompromised.
Thaaer Muhammed said his fifth-grade daughter was eager to be back in school.
“She’s so excited to be back in school because last year she was online,” Muhammed said.
But because his wife is immunocompromised, Muhammed made a point of talking to her teacher about what social distancing protocols would be like in the classroom and during lunch.
Nicole Mort also had both of her children, now in first and fifth grade, online last year, but they are back in person, she said. Kids benefit from the socialization school provides, she said. However, a family friend who is immunocompromised lives with her family and she is concerned for her safety, she said.
“I might pull them back out again, I don’t know,” Mort said, “but just kind of seeing how things go with the delta variant.”