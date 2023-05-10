Andy Hawes

Andy Hawes

 Submitted by Snell & Wilmer

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Boise School District Trustee Andy Hawes announced that he will be resigning from the board in June.

"I am a product of the Boise School District. My wife and I were also blessed to have our two children graduate from Boise Schools. I passionately took on my service with the intent and plan of being a Trustee for the long haul," Hawes said in a statement to the Idaho Press. "Then, as is usually the case, life throws you different plans. In my case — a job transfer out of state involving a dream job."

Recommended for you

Load comments