Boise School District Trustee Andy Hawes announced that he will be resigning from the board in June.
"I am a product of the Boise School District. My wife and I were also blessed to have our two children graduate from Boise Schools. I passionately took on my service with the intent and plan of being a Trustee for the long haul," Hawes said in a statement to the Idaho Press. "Then, as is usually the case, life throws you different plans. In my case — a job transfer out of state involving a dream job."
In the statement, Hawes recalled how emotional he was when he was appointed to the board in April 2021. In September 2022, he was elected with 70% of votes to serve for a four-year term.
“To be an effective board member, you have to love the school district, and there isn’t any question that you epitomize that,” Superintendent Coby Dennis said at the board meeting on Monday, after Hawes announced his move.
Boise schools are strong because of the efforts of teachers, staff, administration, volunteers and community members, Hawes said.
"In parting, my message is that though the Boise School District has much to be proud of, Boise Schools should not rest," Hawes said. "I’m calling for individual citizens and the community to continue to seek ways to engage with the Boise School District and to renew efforts to support and invest heavily in Boise Schools. In particular, I urge this community to continue its commitment to ensure that our treasured neighborhood school model be persevered and be allowed to thrive."
More information about the appointment process for a new trustee will become available after the board's official acceptance of Hawes' resignation takes place in June.
"We're going to miss Trustee Hawes," Dennis said in a statement. "Andy loves our schools and it shows in his work as a Trustee. Whether he's presenting a staff award or reviewing the strategic plan, his first thought is always how to do what's best for our students, staff and families."