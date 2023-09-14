Boise School District logo NEW

Thursday morning, students at Timberline High School walked out in support of a teacher who was recently suspended for reasons unknown to the public. Around that same time, the Boise School District sent out a letter to parents and staff regarding the teacher's suspension. 

Laura Boulton was suspended last week. Her absence at Timberline resulted in a large turnout at Monday's school board meeting and Thursday's student-organized walkout. 

Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She covers Boise and Ada County with an emphasis on education. Follow her on Twitter @EmilyWhite177 and email her at ewhite@idahopress.com

