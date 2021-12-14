Boise School District trustees decided to keep their mask mandate in place — for now.
After more than an hour of testimony and debate Monday night, trustees took no action on their mask mandate.
The board was set to discuss lifting its mandate, based on meeting materials provided Friday. But new COVID-19 developments like the omicron coronavirus variant and plateauing pandemic metrics in state hospitals caused the meeting’s focus to reverse course.
“Just because we came out of Crisis Standards of Care does not mean that it’s good,” said trustee Beth Oppenheimer, who expressed concern that local coronavirus spread metrics remain high.
District administrators recommended the board keep existing COVID-19 protocols. The measures should be reviewed in mid-February, officials said.
Newly appointed trustee Steve Schmidt said he decided keeping the mask mandate in place is what’s best after reading what he said was divided public comment from parents, and seeking out information from local sources and the medical community.
“If everybody is wearing a mask, it is protecting the whole,” said Schmidt, who was sworn in Monday.
Oppenheimer and trustee Nancy Gregory spoke about wanting to keep kids in school five days a week. “I feel that the risk of holiday gatherings and omicron present a threat to that,” Gregory said.
Trustee Elizabeth Langley said if more people were vaccinated, the decision could have been different.
“I’m very grateful for the information we put out there, and I’m also very frustrated,” Langley said.
Most Idaho districts and charters do not have mask mandates, including Caldwell and West Ada school districts, which repealed their mandates last month.
Sandy Cardon, a parent who founded the Boise School District Parents Association, which largely focuses on COVID-19 protocols, said she was disappointed in the decision.
“We would like them to consider what other districts in Idaho and around the country are doing (or not doing) that are allowing them to keep their students in the classroom at higher rates without all of the sacrifices or extra burdens that are currently placed on families and staff,” Cardon told Idaho Education News in a text message Monday night.
The meeting’s COVID-19 portion largely revolved around testimony from two administrators of large Idaho hospital systems, who said they opposed ending the district’s mask mandate. The officials walked back comments they made in a Dec. 2 letter to the board that seemed to support ending the mask mandate after the holidays. Calling the prior comments dated, the officials said the situation on the ground had changed significantly from when they wrote it.
Although most Idaho hospitals have exited Crisis Standards of Care — which guides hospitals on how to ration health care to save people with the best chance of living — improving metrics within St. Luke’s Health System and Saint Alphonsus Medical Group have slowed, the officials said. And unknowns about the new omicron variant, which is believed to more infectious than the delta variant, cloud the pandemic’s outlook.
“It’s really week-to-week yet as far as what we know about omicron,” said Dr. Kenny Bramwell, who directs the children’s hospital and service line at St. Luke’s Health System. “Early indicators suggest it may be more contagious than delta, which makes me shudder a little bit.”
Dr. Mark Nassir, president of Saint Alphonsus Medical Group, said the decline in COVID-19 patients that hospitals were seeing before the first letter has now stalled out. He said the holidays and recent social gatherings might be one cause, or omicron could be fueling the spread.
Several audience members clapped when a Boise School District official mentioned many other local school districts are not requiring masks or contact tracing, and when the official asked about parent concerns that masks were harming children. The doctors speaking Monday said evidence does not suggest children are harmed by masks.
The hospital administrators reportedly sent board members a letter Monday detailing their stance on COVID-19 protocols. EdNews has requested a copy of the letter.
District administration officials also mentioned that they were exploring a program that would let children exposed to coronavirus use rapid tests multiple times to prove they were not infected. The policy is meant to curb quarantine days that students spend outside of school.
By February, administration hopes to create an “endemic” COVID-19 plan for the school district. Endemic refers to when an infectious disease is spreading at predictable, low rates. Cardon said she hopes the district solicits feedback from parents, students and staff as they develop the plan.
Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on Dec. 13, 2021