BOISE — Students in the Boise School District will be allowed to choose whether they wear a mask, following school board’s adoption of a new COVID-19 Response Plan Monday.
“Our plan provides a safe, high-quality educational experience while remaining respectful to the national and local health guidance, empathetic to individual choices and flexible in our problem-solving,” the plan says.
During the prior school year, students and staff in the Boise School District were required to wear a mask at all times, but now, they may choose, regardless of if they are vaccinated. However, students will still be required to wear a mask when visiting school health offices, said Ryan Hill, communications specialist with the Boise School District.
The decision follows a revision of the Center for Disease Control’s guidelines Friday on mask-wearing in schools. The agency recommends that unvaccinated individuals, ages 2 and up, wear masks indoors.
Development of the policy was informed by a survey district officials conducted to determine what mitigation strategies staff and parents of students wanted to feel comfortable returning to school in the fall, Hill said.
The survey consisted of two main questions. The first asked parents what mitigation measures against COVID-19 they considered important for opening schools, and parents were allowed to select as many options as they liked. More than 72% of respondents said that they considered hand sanitizing and hand washing important, and 62% considered disinfecting surfaces important, while just 28% said the same for wearing masks. A little more than 60 percent of respondents said they approved of the school district continuing to monitor community case counts and revisiting strategies such as mask wearing as needed.
Staff largely agreed, with 79% of respondents saying they considered hand sanitizing and hand washing important, 64% saying that disinfecting surfaces is important, and 26% saying mask wearing is important. More than 74% of respondents approved of the school district continuing to monitor case counts and adjusting mitigation strategies as needed.
Though there isn’t a specific guideline about the conditions under which the district should revisit mitigation policies, the district has been in weekly communication with Central District Health, as well as officials from Saint Alphonsus and St. Luke's about community spread and how to proceed, and officials from the school district plan to continue participating in those discussions, Hill said. Such discussions helped the district adapt to fluctuations in the spread of the disease last winter, he said.
“We are by no stretch of the imagination pretending that COVID-19 is going away, but we believe that based on where we are right now as a community that we can return to more normalized operations in the fall,” Hill said.
The decision also follows those of officials in other districts to not require mask-wearing in schools. In June, the board of the West Ada School District voted to remove the part of its dress code that required masks, according to reporting from Idaho Education News.
Officials in the Caldwell School District made a similar decision in June, said April Burton, CFO for the district. The school had required mask wearing prior to its meeting June 12 when it decided to make masks optional, effective immediately, she said. The district’s July meeting occurred Monday, but the district didn’t discuss modifying the mask policy, she said.
The Nampa School District will not require masks to be worn this year, keeping the same policy it implemented prior to the beginning of the last school year, said Gregg Russell, assistant superintendent for the district.
“Our plan this year is to operate schools as normal as possible,” Russell said. “If students really want to wear a mask, they can, but it’s not required.”
In the Kuna School District, masks were optional as of May because the case rate was 3.0 or below per 100,000 people, according to a May update of the district's pandemic educational plan document.
Vallivue School District Board Member Toni Belknap-Brinegar said that the district was going to review its fall re-entry plan during a Tuesday night board meeting.