Originally published April 12 on KTVB.COM.
BOISE — TikTok will be going offline on school devices and networks in the Boise School District starting Friday.
Originally published April 12 on KTVB.COM.
BOISE — TikTok will be going offline on school devices and networks in the Boise School District starting Friday.
The Boise School District sent out a memo to students, parents and staff Wednesday morning stating TikTok will no longer be accessible through school-provided internet and devices.
The ban is to comply with Idaho law. The state Legislature overwhelmingly passed House Bill 274, which bans TikTok on state-issued devices and networks. Gov. Brad Little signed HB 274 into law in March.
The law stems from concerns regarding the Chinese-owned social media app's data collection and privacies.
The district says that any TikTok accounts affiliated with schools, clubs, or athletics teams will be deactivated in compliance with state law.
"We understand that it is a popular application for students. There are other methods to communication, we'll be working with them to make sure they understand that we are focused on our social media channels which we currently have - Instagram, Facebook, Twitter," Dan Hollar, public affairs specialist for the Boise School District, said. "We have a lot of schools that are using those as well. So, I think there's a foundation of knowledge there associated with those social media accounts. But we're moving away - as we should, based on the state law - away from TikTok per the concerns that have been well-identified and well-documented."
In December, Little signed an executive order banning TikTok on state-issued devices and networks. In response, public universities including Boise State and the University of Idaho banned TikTok from school devices and WiFi. The West Ada School District also banned TikTok following the order.
More than half of U.S. states have banned TikTok from government devices. The app was also banned from federal devices and systems in February.
More from KTVB.COM:
Sign up today for one of our great newsletters and get headlines right in your inbox every morning.
Sign up now!
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.