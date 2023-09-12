BOISE — On Monday evening, Dr. Paul Bennion was officially sworn in as the newest trustee on the Boise School Board. Bennion was appointed out of four finalists.
Bennion was appointed during a special board meeting on Aug. 29 to fill the vacancy left by Andy Hawes, who resigned in June after leaving Idaho for a "dream job out of the state."
According to Bennion, he felt an immense responsibility to help the Boise School District however he could — which led to him applying to be a trustee.
"Some of the most important issues that affect our daily lives are happening at the local levels, whether it's the city councils or the school boards, and so I just felt like this was an opportunity and really a responsibility that I have to try and ensure that the experience that my kids have had — which has been very positive — can continue and for others," Bennion said on Tuesday.
Bennion grew up in Boise and attended Boise elementary, middle and high schools. He is currently the Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of students at the College of Idaho, where he's worked for over 20 years. He has three kids, who have all attended Boise schools.
"We've been very fortunate," Bennion said. "Our kids have had wonderful teachers who have guided them on their respective educational journeys. We are fortunate to live in the Boise district and are able to be benefit from the district. I think a responsibility comes with having those privileges."
Involvement in education runs in Bennion's family. His mother taught third grade, and his grandfather was a teacher and principal.
"Education is just important to me," Bennion said. "I think it's the foundation of the society and there are many different aspects of education and an educational system. To be part of that, and just to give back to the community that has benefited me and my family, I wanted to do that."
Bennion will serve on the board until Sept. 3, 2024, at which point he could run for an unexpired term of office that runs until September 2026. At this point in time, he has every intention to run for an unexpired term in the future.
"I sincerely would not have not submitted my application for this position to be considered for this position, if I truly didn't want to do what is best for the district and its constituents, starting with the students and the teachers that are supporting them, but obviously the administrators and families," Bennion said. "I will make every decision with the district's mission and vision and values in mind, which are right along those lines of supporting our students."
Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She covers Boise and Ada County with an emphasis on education. Follow her on Twitter @EmilyWhite177 and email her at ewhite@idahopress.com