Boise School District logo
Source: Boise School District Facebook page

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — On Monday evening, Dr. Paul Bennion was officially sworn in as the newest trustee on the Boise School Board. Bennion was appointed out of four finalists. 

Bennion was appointed during a special board meeting on Aug. 29 to fill the vacancy left by Andy Hawes, who resigned in June after leaving Idaho for a "dream job out of the state."

Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She covers Boise and Ada County with an emphasis on education. Follow her on Twitter @EmilyWhite177 and email her at ewhite@idahopress.com

Recommended for you

Load comments