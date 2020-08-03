BOISE — The Boise School District on Monday night postponed a high-interest public hearing about its school reopening plan because of technical issues.
The school board will resume the meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Members of the public couldn't access Monday's meeting after the link was marked as restricted. The meeting paused while it was worked on, but the new link only admitted fewer than 300 attendees. It's unknown how many total viewers were trying to watch or who wished to testify. Find a link to the Boise school board's rescheduled virtual meeting at boiseschools.org.
School boards across the Treasure Valley are approving school reopening plans ranging from a fully online start to the school year in the Nampa School District to hybrid online and at-home models in other districts.
Based on the current rate of spread of COVID-19, Central District Health puts Ada County schools in Category 3, in which school closures are recommended. The final say, however, lies with school boards.
On Monday, Central District Health started releasing a weekly assessment to guide school districts in Ada, Boise, Elmore, and Valley counties in their decisions about operating schools during a pandemic.
The three categories in the assessment are defined in the Idaho Back to School Framework, as approved by the State Board of Education in early July, and indicate what level of in-person learning and response is recommended, the health district said in a press release.
The metrics used to make the category determinations include local public health data, and hospital and primary care operational indicators.
The three categories are:
Category 1: no community transmission; school buildings open
Category 2: minimal to moderate community transmission. Recommended options:
- Traditional: School buildings open
- Hybrid/blended: Limited/staggered use of school buildings with potential closures up to six weeks
- Full distance/remote learning: Minimal use of school buildings; limited in-person instruction for special education and special needs populations
Category 3: substantial community transmission; extended school closures (longer than six weeks) recommended
For the week of Aug. 3, Boise, Kuna and West Ada school districts are all in Category 3.
That's based on:
- Source of exposure for outbreaks and clusters are not able to be determined.
- Multiple facility outbreaks with multiple cases associated with each outbreak.
- Long-term care facilities are being significantly impacted in Ada County.
- Cases are being seen in communal settings such as churches and day cares.
- Health care facilities, including hospitals and primary care, are experiencing impact levels that do not demonstrate a trend toward stabilization or decline at this time.
The health district's mask mandate for Ada County requires face coverings in universities, colleges and technical schools when a social distancing measure of 6-feet or more cannot be maintained, and in elementary and secondary school facilities unless a teacher is standing 10 feet away from the students or someone is working in a private office with the door closed.
The other school districts in Central District Health's jurisdiction (Boise, Elmore and Valley counties) are in Category 2. The health district has not issued a mask mandate for those counties.
Reporter Margaret Carmel contributed.