Shiva Rajbhandari announcement (copy)

Shiva Rajbhandari talks with members of the media as he announces his candidacy for the Boise School District board during a press conference at Boise High School on June 21, 2022. Rajbhandari, now in college in North Carolina, will serve the remainder of his two-year term from afar.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Shiva Rajbhandari was sworn in as a trustee for the Boise School Board in September 2022, the first student to ever run and win a school board election in Idaho. Now, Rajbhandari is preparing to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

When he announced his plans to stay on the school board and serve out his term from afar, questions of legality were raised by Boiseans on various social media platforms.

Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She covers Boise and Ada County with an emphasis on education. Follow her on Twitter @EmilyWhite177 and email her at ewhite@idahopress.com

Recommended for you

Load comments