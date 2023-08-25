Shiva Rajbhandari talks with members of the media as he announces his candidacy for the Boise School District board during a press conference at Boise High School on June 21, 2022. Rajbhandari, now in college in North Carolina, will serve the remainder of his two-year term from afar.
Shiva Rajbhandari was sworn in as a trustee for the Boise School Board in September 2022, the first student to ever run and win a school board election in Idaho. Now, Rajbhandari is preparing to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
When he announced his plans to stay on the school board and serve out his term from afar, questions of legality were raised by Boiseans on various social media platforms.
According to a statement sent to the Idaho Press from Boise School District Communications Specialist Ryan Hill, eligibility to hold an elected office is covered under Idaho code.
According to Idaho Statutes, a qualified elector who has “left his home and gone into another state or territory or county of this state for a temporary purpose only shall not be considered to have lost his residence.” Similarly, qualified electors in Idaho are not considered to have gained residence in any other country or city if they come into it for temporary uses “without the intention of making it his home but with the intention of leaving it when he has accomplished the purpose that brought him there.”
“As of today, Trustee Rajbhandari continues to meet those requirements,” Hill said. “As long as he remains in compliance with the residency requirements, he is eligible to serve as a Trustee.”
The fact remains that Rajbhandari’s plans to attend a university across the country have brought forth some concerns, not just from Boiseans, but from the board itself.
“The question raised by some, however, is how effective a Trustee and representative of our District’s stakeholders Trustee Rajbhadari will be while serving remotely. That, of course, will be up for the voters to decide,” Hill said.
When asked how this situation is different from that of former Boise City Councilmember Lisa Sanchez, BSD declined to comment. Sanchez lost her council seat when she moved out of the district she was elected to.
“Under Idaho law, Trustee Rajbhandari, like many college students, young adults on missions and military service members, continues to be an eligible voter in our District,” Hill said.
Rajbhandari ran on the campaign promise that he would serve the full length of his two-year term unless he could be replaced by another student. From his perspective, resigning from his position on the board would be a broken promise, unless he could find a student to replace him.
Rajbhandari plans on attending all board meetings virtually, with intentions of staying connected with Boiseans as he attends university. Rajbhandari’s term will end in September 2024.
