Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — After a controversial tweet Boise School Board member Shiva Rajbhandari posted last week regarding Gov. Brad Little and the signing of a bill banning transgender health care for minors, the school board concluded that Rajbhandari violated its code of ethics.

During the board's executive session Monday, Rajbhandari, who's also a senior at Boise High School, apologized to students, patrons, staff and the board.

Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She covers Boise and Ada County with an emphasis on education. Follow her on Twitter @EmilyWhite177 and email her at ewhite@idahopress.com

Reporter

Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She is a graduate from Utah State University and holds degrees in journalism and English. Previously, White worked as a reporter and content manager at the Utah Statesman. In her free time, she can be found baking or watching a good movie.

Recommended for you

Load comments