Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on November 2, 2020
Boise school trustees will interview four finalists for their open school board seat during an in-person meeting at 6 p.m. tonight.
Trustees narrowed the list to four finalists and approved the process to fill the vacancy during a public retreat Friday.
The four finalists will each be interviewed for 20-25 minutes. The finalists are:
- Erin Erkins, a marketing and development director for a local real estate firm and a parent who is a veteran of the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce.
- Andrew Hawes, an attorney who organized the Citizens for the Renovation of Boise High campaign and said he wants to help disadvantaged children.
- Elizabeth Langley, a businessperson and parent who serves on the executive committee of the Boise Public Schools Foundation.
- Christy Little, a development services manager for Ada County Highway District and parent who has served on the district’s facilities steering committee and has experience presenting to governing boards.
The school board vacancy was created in late September when former trustee Troy Rohn resigned from the school board after saying national and state elected officials have shirked their responsibilities for managing the coronavirus by punting decisions to local officials.
The interviews begin at 6 p.m. at the Dennis Technical Education Center, 8201 W. Victory Road.
The meeting will not be streamed, so anybody wishing to follow the interviews will need to attend in person and adhere to coronavirus safety regulations, district officials said.
Board members are scheduled to appoint the new trustee Nov. 9, during the district’s next regular monthly meeting.