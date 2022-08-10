Boise School District forum screenshot

BOISE — Boise voters will take to the polls Sept. 6 to elect trustees to five seats on the Boise School Board.

Candidates for each of the races up for election gathered virtually Tuesday to share their views during a forum moderated by Idaho Education News Reporter Kevin Richert. The public can view the complete recordings at 2 p.m. Wednesday on Idaho Education News’s website.

Erin Banks Rusby is a reporter with the Idaho Press. She covers Canyon County, including agriculture, education, and government.

