Dogs frolic at a Boise dog park in this April 2021 file photo. Boise's off-leash dog program will start back up on Tuesday at Ann Morrison Park and Optimist Youth Sports Complex. It will run through February.
The Boise Parks and Recreation Department’s dog off-leash program will start back up on Tuesday.
The program is implemented at Ann Morrison Park and Optimist Youth Sports Complex, according to a news release from the city.
The news release stated that with fall leagues and sports wrapping up for the season, it’s time for residents to take their dogs out for some exercise at the two park locations.
The program continues through the winter, ending on Feb. 28.
All areas of the two parks are available for off-leash use from sunrise to sunset, with the exception of Boise River Greenbelt paths, parking lots, roads and playgrounds. Dog owners are reminded to pick up after their pets and be mindful of other park users during off-leash season.
The city also reminded residents that this is also a good time to obtain or renew an animal license for their pet, which can be done by going online to the city of Boise’s animal licensing page.
At Ann Morrison Park, those who visit Together Treasure Valley Dog Island should be aware that the seasonal drawdown of water in the ponds surrounding the island is underway. Signs will be posted at the park warning users of the potential for unsafe ice as temperatures drop. Owners should be mindful and keep pets away from the banks, the city said.
To learn more about other dog-friendly parks and areas in Boise, visit the city’s off-leash parks and areas webpage.