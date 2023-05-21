Boise-Smokejumpers-group-plane-exterior.jpeg

The Great Basin Smokejumpers based at Boise’s National Interagency Fire Center parachute in to remote places to reach wildfires quickly.

 Courtesy of National Interagency Fire Center/Bureau of Land Management

Originally published May 19 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.When dispatch calls in a new wildfire, Cole Siemion and the other Great Basin Smokejumpers are trained to suit up and be ready to board a plane in two minutes.

Smokejumpers are highly trained wildland firefighters who parachute from airplanes 3,000 feet off the ground to reach the fires.

Boise-Smokejumpers-parachute-photo.jpeg

Smokejumpers parachute out of airplanes to reach wildfires in rugged, remote locations.
Boise-Smokejumper-Cole-Siemion-2048x1536.jpeg

As a member of the Great Basin Smokejumpers based in Boise, Cole Siemion parachutes into wildfires, often serving as the first response when new wildfires ignite.

