BOISE — Boise River flows through the city of Boise are being gradually increased to meet initial demand for irrigation diversions.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Bureau of Reclamation announced in a news release that as of Wednesday flows were being increased from approximately 250 to 500 cubic feet per second through April 15.
The public is advised to be aware of risks associated with increased flows. "Extreme caution" should be used near the riverbanks, the release said. The water is deep, cold and fast.
River flows will fluctuate as irrigation demand increases, the release said. Boise River reservoirs are at approximately 65% of capacity and are continuing to fill, retaining maximum water to meet anticipated irrigation demand. To meet irrigation needs, water flow releases are coordinated with Idaho Water District 63.
River flows may frequently change during the irrigation startup and snowmelt season, the release said.
The National Resources Conservation Service reports snowpack in the Boise basin as of April 5 is at 83% of median. The National Weather Service shows precipitation totals for the month of March were extremely low, at 38% of normal.