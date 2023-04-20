Springtime in Boise is also when the Boise River flows at its strongest. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Bureau of Reclamation announced that it continued to increase the river flows through the city of Boise on Thursday.
"Officials encourage the public to be aware of risks associated with increased Boise River flows," a press release stated. "The water is deep, cold and fast. Individuals should use extreme caution near the riverbanks."
Officials will target around, "5,500 cubic feet per second (cfs) by the end of the day on Thursday, April 20. Depending on weather conditions, flows could increase to 6,000 cfs as early as Monday, April 24 and may increase to 6,500 cfs in the coming weeks."
There has been some flooding this season due to snow melting and the release warned that people should be especially aware of flooding along lower sections of the river and underpasses. A portion of the Bethine Church River Trail on the Boise River Greenbelt has been closed by the city due to flooding.
According to the release, river flow can also vary depending on canal diversions and people should also be very careful in those areas.
The river reservoirs are now at 62% capacity. People can get more information and real-time Boise River flow information at the Bureau of Reclamation website.