{p dir=”ltr”}BOISE — Floating the Boise River is a common summer activity for residents in the immediate region, but the season is coming to a close as summer nears its end.
{p dir=”ltr”}Float season will officially conclude after Labor Day. But the end of float season does not mean the Boise River is closed to the public.
{p dir=”ltr”}”It’s never technically closed if you have the proper equipment and know how to float the Boise River,” Ada County Parks and Waterway Director Scott Koberg said. “It’s float at your own risk.”
{p dir=”ltr”}That said, the county will no longer be providing services for those floating the river after Labor Day, including shuttles to Barber Park from Ann Morrison Park, where the county’s river float starts and ends, respectively.
{p dir=”ltr”}There were about 25 incidents where people needed help on the river this float season, according to Division Chief of Special Operations for Boise Fire Department Paul Roberts. None of the incidents during the float season were fatal.
{p dir=”ltr”}”We had all the people recreating respectfully amongst one another and that’s a really exciting and great outcome,” Roberts said.
{p dir=”ltr”}Last season, there were 137 incidents.
{p dir=”ltr”}The dramatic decrease in incidents is due to a combination of things, Roberts said. The new website, floattheboise.org, was a large contributor for a safer float season, Director of Boise Parks and Recreation Doug Holloway said.
{p dir=”ltr”}During the float season, the county saw up to 500 hits on floattheboise.org every day, Holloway said, leaving participants more prepared and aware of safety precautions.
{p dir=”ltr”}”The website has a lot to do with lower number of incidents on the river this summer,” Holloway said. “It’s our very first year of the floattheboise.org website and we believe it was a huge success.”
{p dir=”ltr”}The safe season can also be partially attributed to the weather. Last August was unseasonably warm, so float numbers skyrocketed. The temperature this weekend is projected to be in the mid 80’s and high 70’s after a cold front swept through the Treasure Valley on Tuesday evening.
{p dir=”ltr”}According to Koberg, this year the county anticipated 30,000 vehicles in Barber Park and 50,000 shuttle riders throughout the float season. But, Boise would have to have a wildly busy float in the next couple of days to surpass those target numbers.
{p dir=”ltr”}“I think it’s actually kind of a healthy sign that we’ve reached a little bit of equilibrium in visitation,” Koberg said. “This year will be the first year in several that we’re going to see a bit of a decrease in some of those numbers.”
{p dir=”ltr”}The Boise River flow was at 586 cubic feet per second as of Wednesday morning — a fairly slow flow, according to Koberg.
{p dir=”ltr”}”It’s low. It’s slow. It’s pretty mellow,” Koberg said. “There are some places this weekend where I think floaters might have to potentially bump across cobbles on the bottom of the river, or even get out at times and drag their pieces of equipment across some of the rocks depending on where they find themselves.”
{p dir=”ltr”}The revenues generated from the float season by Ada County typically go into operations at Barber Park, resulting in improvements for the park and other facilities — including things like life jacket stations at county parks and waterways, which were “utilized to the fullest extent all summer,” Holloway said.
{p dir=”ltr”}Those who will continue to float the river during the off-season should remain practical, careful and safe, Roberts said.
{p dir=”ltr”}”Remember that the water is very cold and even though it’s not moving fast, that cold water can be very limiting or limit your swimming ability. So be very careful out there,” Roberts said. “The Boise River is obviously still flowing and will continue to flow through the fall season. If people are going to recreate on it, we strongly encourage smart floating, smart recreating life jackets, the appropriate floating equipment and a high regard for respect for people out there on the river.”