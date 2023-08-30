Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


{p dir=”ltr”}BOISE — Floating the Boise River is a common summer activity for residents in the immediate region, but the season is coming to a close as summer nears its end.

Boise River float season ending

River floaters head out from Barber Park on Wednesday as the Boise River float season draws to an end.

{p dir=”ltr”}Float season will officially conclude after Labor Day. But the end of float season does not mean the Boise River is closed to the public.

Boise River float season ending

Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway talks about the recreational use of the Boise River during a press conference at Barber Park on Wednesday as float season comes to an end.
Boise River float season ending

River floaters prepare to head out from Barber Park on Wednesday as the Boise River float season draws to an end.

Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She covers Boise and Ada County with an emphasis on education. Follow her on Twitter @EmilyWhite177 and email her at ewhite@idahopress.com

Recommended for you

Load comments