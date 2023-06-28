Boise River floating

A cluster of tubers float along the Boise River near Ann Morrison Park in July 2022.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The moment many Treasure Valley residents have been waiting for has arrived. The official start to the Boise River float season will begin Thursday.

Boise River flows have dropped to approximately 1,200 cubic feet per second, which is within the typical range for the official float season, according to a joint press release from the Boise Parks and Recreation Department, Boise Fire Department and Ada County Parks and Waterways. The river flowed at a high of more than 6,000 cfs in late April and early May — presenting dangerous conditions for people and pets to recreate in.

Summer heat hits this weekend, kicking off what could be hotter-than-normal summer in Treasure Valley

Recommended for you

Load comments