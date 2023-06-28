The moment many Treasure Valley residents have been waiting for has arrived. The official start to the Boise River float season will begin Thursday.
Boise River flows have dropped to approximately 1,200 cubic feet per second, which is within the typical range for the official float season, according to a joint press release from the Boise Parks and Recreation Department, Boise Fire Department and Ada County Parks and Waterways. The river flowed at a high of more than 6,000 cfs in late April and early May — presenting dangerous conditions for people and pets to recreate in.
“It never quite feels like summertime in the Treasure Valley until the float season begins,” Ada County Parks & Waterways Director Scott Koberg said in the release. “Please remember — a safe float is a fun float. Everyone on the water needs the proper equipment for a trip down the Boise River. Float season agency partners have been preparing for this moment for weeks so we’re all excited to share this news with the community just in time for the holiday weekend.”
Boise Fire team members are wrapping up initial mitigation of major hazards along the popular 6-mile stretch of river from Barber Park to Ann Morrison Park but officials caution that the river still remains a wild environment and floaters should have safety at the forefront of their minds.
Children ages 14 and under are required to wear a life jacket on the water under Idaho state law. Floaters should also never tie rafts together, per the release.
Float season rentals and other services will be offered at Barber Park. Parking is available for a small fee at Barber Park. Parking near the take out in Ann Morrison Park, which is managed by Boise Parks and Recreation, is free. For information on rental and shuttle rates, visit Ada County’s website.
A new interactive map and guided tour, complete with the river’s current conditions, can be found on floattheboise.org.