BOISE — The Department of Water Resources’ Water Supply Committee on Friday said its streamflow forecast for the Boise River Basin was the lowest in the last five years, mirroring conditions from 2015’s historic fire season.
That forecast is based on snowpack and reservoir water releases, said Steven Steubner with the Department of Water Resources.
Officials with the Idaho Department of Water Resources say that 25% of the state is experiencing some level of drought this year.
Those droughts are expected to continue through the spring and potentially worsen if dry weather persists, officials said.
A dry March with precipitation at 50% or less than normal followed by a dry start to April and a two-week forecast that is drier and warmer than normal. Amy Burke, a Hydrologist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Northwest River Forecast Center, said the three-month outlook "looks a little better."
Should the region continue on its course mirroring 2015, that could spell trouble come fire season.
Lightening ignited more than 250 fires between Aug. 9-11, 2015, and threatened land and communities outside of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests, as well as in the Treasure Valley, where the Soda Fire located southwest of Homedale burned approximately 280,000 acres, according to the Bureau of Land Management.
The Soda Fire burned “rapidly and intensely” due to high temperatures, low humidity and high sustained winds in the area combined with low live fuels moisture, the Bureau of Land Management said.
“There were even some reports of the dirt burning,” officials said. Smoke from the fire inundated Treasure Valley communities for days on end, as did some ash.
In the city of Boise, the Boise River’s flow was doubled this week to 500 cubic feet per second for irrigation season. But streamflow runoff estimates, measuring water expected from snowpack, suggest the river will receive only 79% of the normal level of runoff, according to the Water Supply Committee.
Stream runoff estimates are expected to be lower than average across Idaho. Officials predict streamflow runoff 81% of normal at the Snake and Payette rivers, 75% of normal at the Middle Fork of the Salmon River, 68% of normal at the Oakley Reservoir Inflow, and only 47% of normal along the Big Wood River.
Data from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows that much of southern Idaho is drier than normal or is experiencing moderate drought, while the center of the state, between Custer and Blaine counties, is currently experiencing severe to extreme drought.
This is coupled with above average temperatures throughout the eastern half of Idaho, as well as below average temperatures in the southeast corner of the state.
In the Treasure Valley, current drought conditions, temperatures and precipitation levels appear normal, according to maps provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and the snowpack looks better than officials expected as of April 1, said Danny Tappa, of the Natural Resources Conservation Service in Boise.
According to Ryan Hedrick with the the Bureau of Reclamation’s Snake River Office, the Boise River Basin’s storage reservoirs are at only 67% capacity. “We’re in save mode” trying to fill the reservoirs, officials said, adding that the Owyhee Reservoir is “not looking good at all” at 83% of average storage and 30% of runoff expected.
The Boise Reservoir system may or may not fill depending on spring precipitation moving forward, Hedrick said. The Payette River reservoir system may have a better chance of filling with more snowpack and higher-elevation snow in the mountains, he added.