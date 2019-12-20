BOISE — No people were injured, but two dogs died after a Boise house fire Thursday night.
According to a tweet from the Boise Fire Department, firefighters responded at 8:37 p.m. to the 6800 block of Grunder Street, in south-central Boise. Firefighters believes the burn started when the homeowner tried to start a fire in the fireplace, according to the tweet.
The fire caused heavy damage to the home, but two people inside were not injured.
“...Unfortunately, two dogs did not make it,” according to the tweet.
The Boise Burnout Fund, which provides short-term assistance to people who have lost homes to fire, is assisting the residents, as is the Treasure Valley Trauma Intervention Program, according to the tweet.