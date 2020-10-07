BOISE — A Boise resident has launched a website designed to help connect people in the city with community resources.
Despite its name, Daniel Foster says “Not 911 Boise” isn’t a part of the movement taking place in some cities to defund the police.
It’s simply an online list of resources for people, Foster told the Idaho Press on Tuesday. He’s working on making the information available via an app that would allow for access to the information without internet access.
The site lists local Boise resources for people based on the problem they are experiencing, such as domestic violence or homelessness. It also directs users to call 911 if their lives are in danger.
He based the site on a similar site, Not 911 New York City, he said. While he said he’s made websites before for himself, he doesn’t do so professionally.
“I just put (the site) up today,” he told the Idaho Press on Tuesday.
“The Boise Police Department absolutely supports people calling community resources,” department spokeswoman Haley Williams wrote in an email to the Idaho Press. “Our department partners with many of the listed agencies and we appreciate the services they provided. We often point people to these resources as well when they need services not offered by the police department or when there is not a crime to investigate.”
Users can access the website at not911boise.com.