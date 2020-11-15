Boise Rescue Mission Ministries has announced its annual Great Thanksgiving Banquet will still go on in Boise and Nampa, though community members will not be able to gather for the traditional meal.
The Great Thanksgiving Drive-Thru Banquet in Boise is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24 at True Hope Church (originally First Baptist), 607 N. 13th St. Registered guests will drive through the parking lot and collect a turkey and all the fixings to make a Thanksgiving meal at home.
The Great Thanksgiving Drive-Thru Banquet in Nampa will be held 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21 at College Church of the Nazarene (near NNU), 504 E. Dewey Ave. Registered guests will drive-thru and collect food items to make a homemade turkey dinner, along with a hot, ready-to-eat, to-go meal.
Family friendly, socially distanced entertainment will be provided at both banquets, according to a press release, as registered guests wait in line to collect their food. To register for a Food Box, call 208-338-LIFE, or visit boiserm.org/events for more information.
Boise Rescue Mission Ministries would like to thank Combs Car Corral for sponsoring, event organizers stated in the release, as well as College Church of the Nazarene and True Hope Church for hosting.
“While our banquets will look very different than previous years, we still have a commitment to the community to make sure that those in need have a Thanksgiving meal,” Reverend Bill Roscoe, president and CEO, said in the press release. “At the Mission, we are ensuring our guests staying with us in our shelters have a Thanksgiving dinner. We are ready to meet the community’s needs and are anticipating to provide 2,000 Food Boxes for our hungry neighbors.”
Sunday
Nampa — Great Idaho Gun Show, 9 a.m., Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd.
Boise — World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, 11 a.m., Idaho State Capitol, 700 W. Jefferson St. Idaho Chapter of the Sierra Club.
Boise — Group Acupuncture + Tea tasting, noon, Hidden Summit Acupuncture and East Asian Medicine, 9450 W. Fairview Ave.
Nampa — Bob Ross Style Painting, 1 p.m., Nampa Senior Center, 207 Constitution Way.
Virtual — Meal Planning for the Whole Family Q&A, 2 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Nampa — Something Rotten, 3 p.m., Nampa Civic Center, 311 Third St. S.
Monday
Virtual — Little Scholars, 10 a.m., Lake Hazel Branch Library, Hidden Springs Library, Star Branch Library. adalib.org.
Virtual — Homeschool Huddle, 1 p.m., Star Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Nampa — Take & Make, 1 p.m., Nampa Public Library, 215 12th Ave. S.
Virtual — STEAM, 4:30 p.m., Hidden Springs Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Nampa — Youth Strength Training Course, 6 p.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Virtual — ASL Practice Group, 7 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.