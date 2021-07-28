apartment building stock art IP

A report from ApartmentList says the median two-bedroom rent in Boise is $1,310. That's a 33% rise in the past year and a 27% rise since January.

BOISE — From January to June, rents in Boise rose by a greater percentage than in any of the other 100 most populous cities, according to a new report from ApartmentList published Monday.

The report says the median two-bedroom rent in Boise is $1,310. That's a 33% rise in the past year and a 27% rise since January. Rent in Spokane, Washington, has increased at the next fastest rate (26%) and Boston is third (23%). Median rent on a two-bedroom in Spokane is $1,308. No other city's rent rose by 20% or more, based on this report.

A similar report from Zumper, reports median one-bedroom Boise rent at $1,280. That's a 4.9% increase from last month (12th nationally) and a 19.6% increase from last year. The 19.6% increase tops the nation.

The rise is consistent with what has happened during the COVID-19 pandemic. The national eviction moratorium is set to end this weekend.

