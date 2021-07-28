We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
A report from ApartmentList says the median two-bedroom rent in Boise is $1,310. That's a 33% rise in the past year and a 27% rise since January.
BOISE — From January to June, rents in Boise rose by a greater percentage than in any of the other 100 most populous cities, according to a new report from ApartmentList published Monday.
The report says the median two-bedroom rent in Boise is $1,310. That's a 33% rise in the past year and a 27% rise since January. Rent in Spokane, Washington, has increased at the next fastest rate (26%) and Boston is third (23%). Median rent on a two-bedroom in Spokane is $1,308. No other city's rent rose by 20% or more, based on this report.
A similar report from Zumper, reports median one-bedroom Boise rent at $1,280. That's a 4.9% increase from last month (12th nationally) and a 19.6% increase from last year. The 19.6% increase tops the nation.