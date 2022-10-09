For Rent Sign

A car rolls past a “For Rent” sign standing along a roadway in an Eagle subdivision on Friday.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

For the past couple years, Boise’s rental market has been on fire, with units hitting and leaving the market quickly, huge rent jumps, and increases in homelessness and evictions.

Boise rents have gone down but are still much higher than five years ago, likely burdening many renters who make below $27 an hour. This includes many professionals who, for example, work at banks, as teachers, in construction or as cooks.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.

