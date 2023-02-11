Spring Rock Subdivision Master Plan (copy)

This image is a map of the proposed Spring Rock community.

 Courtesy of Ada County Highway District

Ada County Planning & Zoning has recommended approval of a 762-acre planned community near Kuna, despite the city of Boise sending a letter asking for denial of the project.

Boise sent a letter asking for Ada County to reject the Spring Rock Planned Community, citing concerns about water, increased need for Boise’s services, the impact of a police shooting range nearby and the expansion of municipal services and infrastructure into a farmland area. The letter also expressed concern about nonexistent access to transit.

