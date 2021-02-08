BOISE — The city of Boise has reached a $1.34 million settlement with plaintiffs in Martin v. Boise, a lawsuit over a city ordinance that allowed police to cite people for sleeping outside, ending more than a decade of litigation.
As part of the agreement, people will not be cited or arrested for sleeping outdoors when no shelter is available, and city ordinances will be updated to reflect that, a news release said. Further, the city will invest $1,335,000 in preventing homelessness this year, at least one-third of which will be committed to rehabilitating or creating additional overnight shelter space. Boise Police officers will trained to ensure citations aren't issued when shelter space is unavailable.
“I am so happy and proud to see everyone's hard work finally come together in such a way that will help so many people,” said Pamela Hawkes Duke, one of the plaintiffs experiencing homelessness in Boise, in the release. “I am really looking forward to seeing what other cities come up with as time goes on, especially when the City of Boise will have laid down the foundation for what it could look like.”
Howard Belodoff, associate director of Idaho Legal Aid Services who represented plaintiffs in the case, said, “The settlement represents the efforts of hundreds of homeless citizens of Boise who were prevented from accessing overnight shelter to sleep due to a disability, limited shelter capacity and shelter policies. The settlement requires the City to focus on services rather than the far more expensive punishment in the criminal justice system and incarceration in the Ada County Jail.”
In 2009, nearly a dozen people cited for sleeping in public, based on a Boise ordinance, sued the city. In 2018, the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled municipalities cannot punish people sleeping outside if there is no space in a shelter. The court found the Boise ordinance violated the constitutional ban on “cruel and unusual punishment.” The city then appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, which declined to hear the case, upholding the circuit court's decision.
Former Mayor Dave Bieter said at the time, "We believe that the 9th Circuit’s most recent decision in this case leaves the city’s fundamental ability to protect public health and safety on its own streets very uncertain."
Current Mayor Lauren McLean, who was city council president and running against Bieter in a mayoral election, opposed appealing the case to the Supreme Court.
McLean said in a news release Monday, "The City of Boise is happy to have reached an agreement that advances our goal of putting those experiencing homelessness on a path to permanent housing and is consistent with the current city policy. This agreement will deliver on a promise I made to the people of Boise that I would resolve this decade-long litigation we inherited."
The city will pay $435,000 to the plaintiffs’ attorneys for fees and costs, which are estimated to be more than $6 million in total, according to city spokesman Seth Ogilvie.