BOISE — One of the former possible sports park sites in Boise will have more affordable housing than before.
Boise City Council on Tuesday approved a new agreement with Whitewater LLC, which is associated with Los Angeles-based developer Roundhouse, requiring the developer to include an additional affordable housing unit on the property and make more of the units lower priced than required before the west downtown Boise site can be developed.
The 6.5 acre lot is on the corner of Whitewater Park Boulevard and Main Street.
The new agreement for the mixed-use development requires Roundhouse to build 11 affordable housing units instead of 10, and five of those units must be available for those making 60% of the area median income or less, instead of 80%. The developer will be allowed to build some of the affordable units on the adjacent property the company recently purchased at 111 S. 27th St.
Roundhouse will also be required to extend 28th Street into the parcel by June 2023 to improve the street layout of the area.
In 2016, the city sold the parcel to Roundhouse, formerly known as LocalConstruct, with a development agreement that required the company to build some affordable housing and extend 29th Street. This is a different street than what is going to be extended now.
An agreement was reached in 2017 to place a deadline on the developer building the street, 50 residential units, and 10,000 square feet of office and retail space by April 2021.
If the developer did not meet that deadline, the city could repurchase the property.
The agreement was extended in 2018 to allow Roundhouse time to option the property for possible stadium development and sell to Greenstone Properties in Atlanta. But, after stadium developers told the city they were no longer interested in the site in December 2019, Roundhouse is moving ahead with development.
Also on Tuesday, the city council approved the first of two resolutions needed to declare the strip of city-own property in the middle of Roundhouse's 6.5 acres surplus so it can exchange it for real property of equal value. This strip of land was where the intended street extension was proposed. A public hearing on the exchange of property is set for the Sept. 15 council meeting. It is unknown what property the city would trade it for.