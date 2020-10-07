BOISE — Boise's Public Works department on Tuesday shared sampling results for the levels of emerging constituents in the city's water bodies.
This spring and summer, Public Works sampled water at six different locations to measure emerging constituents, chemical pollutants that typically aren't regulated by environmental agencies. The city will continue to test for emerging constituents four times each year.
The sampling found emerging constituents in all of the water bodies, but the amounts were comparable or less than amounts found in similar public utility water bodies, Haley Falconer, Public Works' environmental manager, told the Boise City Council on Tuesday.
The amounts also were "far less" than Environmental Protection Agency health screening levels, she said.
Emerging constituents comprise a variety of chemical pollutants that come from pharmaceuticals, personal care products (soaps and shampoos), herbicides and pesticides and food and beverage products, such as caffeine in coffee.
"Most waters contain some number of or some quantity of emerging constituents," Falconer said. "They show up in the environment in a variety of ways."
Falconer said emerging constituents are the focus of national research and data collection.
"The city is proactively sampling and is really helping to augment that data set and that research and wanting to be a part of that," she said.
Public Works sampled water from six locations over three days during three sampling events in May, July and September, although data from the third event has yet to be finalized. A sampling team analyzed 308 different constituents. The locations were upstream and downstream of the Boise River, the Lander Street Water Renewal Facility, an irrigation canal and drain and the city's groundwater source.
One pollutant, a lubricant called 4-nonylphenol, tested higher than utilities used as comparisons. Falconer said Public Works will look into the chemical to understand the source and decide whether more pretreatment — mitigating the pollutant before it enters the city's wastewater system — needs to be done to lower the levels.
The sampling also included data on PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, which are used in nonstick and stain resistant coatings in firefighting materials, fast-food wrappers, waterproof jackets and other manufactured goods. Several Boiseans raised concerns about PFAS at a public hearing last month on Public Works' water renewal plan.
Eleven of the 18 PFAS tested for were "non-detect," meaning levels were so low they couldn't be measured. PFAS that were detectable were about 14% of the Environmental Protection Agency's drinking water health advisory level for lifetime exposure to the chemicals.
"This is good news," Falconer said "It's not perfect, but I think in the realm of getting our first round of data, this is very good news in what we're seeing and something we'll certainly continue to add to this data set moving forward."
Falconer said Public Works likely will develop "best management practices" for PFAS within its water renewal policies.
"We know that is an area of concern, and we want to be doing that," she said.
The sampling data will inform future city policies surrounding water renewal, which may include recycling wastewater to recharge groundwater and irrigation canals.
Last month, Boise's Water Renewal Services Department proposed wastewater recycling as part of its Water Renewal Utility Plan, a federally mandated planning document that will guide future wastewater projects. The Boise City Council will vote on whether to approve the plan next week.