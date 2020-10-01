BOISE — The Boise Public Library board of trustees announced Thursday three finalists for library director, a position that has been vacant since last year.
The three finalists are Jessica Dorr, deputy director of global libraries at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation; Andrew Harbison, an assistant director at the Seattle Public Library; and Heather McNabb, engagement and experience officer at the Evansville (Indiana) Vanderburgh Public Library
The board will conduct the final rounds of interviews in the coming weeks, after which it will select the new director.
Dorr has worked more than two decades for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Seattle-based philanthropic foundation founded by technology business magnate Bill Gates and his wife Melinda. As deputy director of global libraries, Dorr partnered with the director to manage the foundation’s $70 annual budget.
Harbison, the assistant director of collections and access at The Seattle Public Library, oversees 120 staff members and a budget of $10M. Formerly, he was the director of library services at The Art Institute of Seattle.
McNabb has worked for six years at the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library. In her current position as engagement and experience officer, she leads nine managers who supervise the work of more than 120 employees throughout eight locations.
Former Boise Public Library Director Kevin Booe resigned last fall.
The three finalists will participate in five different panels with library staff, senior library management, city of Boise staff and official and library community group leaders as well as other community leaders.
For information on viewing the panels and submitting questions, visit boisepubliclibrary.org/director.