We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
Due to circumstances beyond our control, we are experiencing delivery issues. We appreciate your support and are working to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.
In the meantime, you may access our eedition here.
Boise’s Ridge to Rivers system includes 200 miles of trails the have experienced record use in the past year.
BOISE — The city of Boise has proposed using levy funds to purchase 29 acres in the northwest Boise foothills, where trails would be developed.
The property owners, the Pursley family, approached the city with an interest in preserving wildlife habitat and providing public access to the area. The land is located between Polecat Reserve and Seaman’s Gulch.
The cost is about $605,000, plus due diligence costs. The Pursley family trust agreed to donate a portion of the value of the property, "significantly" reducing the cost to the city, a news release said.
“I’m grateful to the Pursley family for reaching out to the city and working alongside our team to preserve this important area for public access,” Mayor Lauren McLean said. “This agreement is a testament to the city’s successful use of levy funds over the last two decades and I look forward to building trail connections and protecting important wildlife habitat in the foothills from Highway 21 to old Highway 55.”
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Boise City Council members will consider the purchase on Aug. 31.