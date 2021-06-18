BOISE — The city of Boise on Friday released its fiscal year 2022 proposed budget, which totals $937 million, a 28% year-over-year increase.
The proposed general fund, about two-thirds of which is funded by property taxes, is $276 million, a 16% increase from the current budget — although, $17 million will carry over from this year, making the actual increase about 9%. The budget includes a 3% increase in property taxes, which is necessary to keep pace with growing public safety needs caused by growth.
The proposal follows a conservative 2021 budget, in which the city did not increase its base budget.
“This budget accounts for where we’ve been, where we are today, who we’ve become through this crisis and where we are heading,” said Mayor Lauren McLean in a news release. “It reflects our values and embraces our mission. But most importantly, it is focused on the people of Boise and the services that they need. This is a people-centered budget and reflects the needs and aspirations of our community.”
The $937 million in total expenditures includes a $275 million contingency fund, which may be used to re-budget multi-year projects that have been delayed. Also proposed is a $294 enterprise budget, funded by service fees and grants. The proposed enterprise budget is up about $51 million from 2021 and includes a $40 million jump for the airport, which is expecting high travel demand in the near future, and another $10 million for water renewal. Public Works last year unveiled its 20-year water renewal utility plan, estimated to cost $1.1 billion, which will support regulatory compliance, planned repair and replacement and capacity needs. Implementation of the plan begins this year.
General fund highlights include:
- A $3.9 million (22.2%) increase in the sales tax budget, due to higher than expected sales tax growth and following conservative estimates included in this year’s budget
- A $3.5 million (38%) increase in development fee revenues, reflecting a return to normal building activity, post-pandemic
- A $10.8 million (6.5%) increase in personnel expenses, accounting for 50 new positions and wage adjustments
Staffing increases will aid, in particular, the Boise Police Department and supporting departments (information technology, legal, human resources, etc.).
Staffing in the Boise Police Department is thin, according to city officials. Officers are spending more time responding to calls for service than engaging in community policing, Deputy Chief Ron Winegar recently told the city council. The proposed budget includes about a dozen new employees as part of a $78 million total budget, a 9% increase from 2021. The police department makes up the largest share of the city’s general expenses.
Police is followed by the Boise Fire Department, which would see a 5% increase, from about $60 million to $63 million, in this proposal. Fire is followed by Parks and Recreation, which could see an 11% increase in its budget, from $36 million to $40 million.
Other departments seeing budget increases in the proposed budget include Human Resources (14%), the mayor’s Community Engagement department (13%) and Arts and History (12%).
To read the full budget proposal, visit cityofboise.org/budget.
The city council will host a budget workshop Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. Residents are encouraged to provide feedback at the budget public hearing on July 20, or before then, by submitting comments online at cityofboise.org/budget.