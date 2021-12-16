BOISE — City of Boise officials are hoping that during the 2022 legislative session, which kicks off next month, the Idaho Legislature will dig into the state’s deep pockets to help ease a statewide affordable housing crisis.
“From a city of Boise perspective, our top priority will be focused on housing, housing and more housing,” Kathy Griesmyer, the city’s government affairs director, told the Boise City Council last week.
Meanwhile, smaller cities are looking to the Legislature to correct problems caused by a 2021 property tax bill.
Griesmyer told city council members that her lobbying team will push state lawmakers to expand access to affordable housing and preserve existing affordable housing with legislation protecting renters.
One possibility for improving access to affordable housing is tapping funds from the American Rescue Plan Act for Idaho’s Housing Trust Fund, which was created by lawmakers in 1992 to address affordable housing in the state, but was never funded.
Griesmyer told the Idaho Press on Thursday that there’s “energy” around the state’s budget surplus — $1.6 billion — and federal money. Allocating some money to the Housing Trust Fund could attract potential affordable housing developers by filling current gaps in financing, she said.
“We hear a lot from developers, who want to play in the affordable housing development space, that there’s gap financing that needs to be addressed, in terms of how they’re able to manage and ultimately make their projects pencil given what current market rate rents are going for versus what’s needed from an affordable housing standpoint,” Griesmyer said.
Gov. Brad Little, who has been meeting with stakeholders to discuss how to tackle the housing crisis, included the Housing Trust Fund in his pending budget proposals for next year, the Idaho Press previously reported.
Boise lobbyists are also floating the possibility of creating tax incentives for affordable housing development, but Griesmyer is more confident about the trust fund.
“Idaho is one of a handful of states that both does not put money in its trust fund nor does it create or provide for tax incentives either in the exemption or credit space for affordable housing,” Griesmyer said. “At this point, it seems like the trust fund is the most viable option. Then we’ll continue working to build support and interest for tax incentives for future sessions.”
TRANSPORTATION
Another Boise priority is public transportation.
Earlier this year, the city council passed a resolution in support of restoring an Amtrak a passenger rail line through Idaho. Spearheaded by City Council President Elaine Clegg, an effort is underway to partner with neighboring states and lobby the federal government for infrastructure funding. In the meantime, the city will look to state lawmakers to formalize Idaho’s interest in passenger rail, Griesmyer said.
Additionally, Boise officials will monitor how state lawmakers choose to spend federal transportation funding from the recently passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. As part of the $1.2 trillion bill, Idaho will receive $192 million for public transportation, the Idaho Capital Sun reported.
Councilwoman Holli Woodings noted during last week’s meeting an infusion of capital for infrastructure projects, while useful in the short-term, won’t sustain long-term transportation needs in Boise and other Idaho cities.
“We still need a funding mechanism for ongoing operations of public transit in this state,” Woodings said. “I know we have a lot of barriers and hurdles to having that conversation in the Legislature, but it seems like there’s been a lot of turnover in the Legislature, a lot of new folks, a lot has changed. So I think it’s important, as we’re going about our business, to just keep having those conversations.”
PROPERTY TAXES
A final pressing matter in the City of Trees is property taxes, specifically continuing to address last session’s House Bill 389, sweeping legislation which, among other things, limited total growth in a city’s property tax budget to 8% a year, including 3% overall and just 5% from new construction.
The bill caused unease during Boise’s budget discussions this summer. But some of the bills “destructive” effects are most apparent in small, fast-growing cities, said Kelley Packer, executive director of the Association of Idaho Cities, a nonprofit that advocates on behalf of Idaho’s 199 city governments.
“We’d like to work with legislators on fixing the damage that House Bill 389 caused for cities,” Packer told the Idaho Press by phone. Among those changes should be eliminating the budget cap, or at least, removing urban renewal from the property tax equation, Packer said.
Larger cities, such as Boise, Nampa, Caldwell and Meridian, can take in new growth without seeing drastic changes to their property tax budgets. But in fast-growing, small communities, such as Greenleaf or Melba, 8% budget growth can come along fairly quickly with an influx of new residents, Packer said. In some cases, that means local leaders are forced to sacrifice city services — like maintaining paved roads, which is the current situation in Notus — to avoid exceeding the budget cap.
“It’s really causing some heartache and pain for them,” Packer said.
Packer said she hopes this session state lawmakers will invite city leaders to participate in a discussion on House Bill 389.