BOISE — Although it was not scheduled until late June, Boise Pride Festival is being postponed due to COVID-19.
The annual event held in downtown Boise will now be held Sept. 11, 12 and 13. A press release said festival organizers originally "expressed optimism" the festival could be held as scheduled, but they have decided to reschedule.
"In an abundance of caution, and with the input of government and health officials local and national, it is Boise Pride’s amended decision to postpone the 2020 festival," the press release said.
As of Sunday morning, there are five COVID-19 cases in Idaho, including two people in Ada County.