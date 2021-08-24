We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
A supporter yells in support during the Boise Pride Festival’s rally at the Capitol in 2018.
The Boise Pride Festival will require everyone at this year's event to either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or test negative for the virus.
The requirement applies to everyone 12 and older, including attendees, vendors, staff, performers and volunteers. Children under 12 are not yet eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, and are encouraged to wear a mask if attending the outdoor festival.
"The safety of our community is, and will always be, our No. 1 priority," festival organizers wrote.
Those who are not vaccinated must have a negative PCR test administered on or after Thursday, Sept. 9.
Boise Pride Festival runs from Sept. 10 through Sept. 12 and will feature music performances and a parade through downtown Boise. The event was made virtual last year due to coronavirus concerns.