A supporter yells in support during the Boise Pride Festival’s rally at the Capitol in 2018.

 Chris Bronson/IPT

Originally published Aug. 23 on KTVB.COM.

The Boise Pride Festival will require everyone at this year's event to either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or test negative for the virus.

The requirement applies to everyone 12 and older, including attendees, vendors, staff, performers and volunteers. Children under 12 are not yet eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, and are encouraged to wear a mask if attending the outdoor festival.

"The safety of our community is, and will always be, our No. 1 priority," festival organizers wrote.

Those who are not vaccinated must have a negative PCR test administered on or after Thursday, Sept. 9.

Boise Pride Festival runs from Sept. 10 through Sept. 12 and will feature music performances and a parade through downtown Boise. The event was made virtual last year due to coronavirus concerns.

The festival's requirement was announced after Treefort Music Festival, also scheduled for September, mandated proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for the event.

Tough calls: Idaho event organizers wrestle with mandates, restrictions amid COVID surge

About 40% of Idaho's population is fully vaccinated, and hospitals around the state are dealing with a current surge of COVID-19 cases among the unvaccinated.

More information on the Boise Pride Festival is available at boisepridefest.org.

