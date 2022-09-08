Boise Pride03.JPG

Attendees cheer during the Boise Hometown Drag Spectacular at Boise Pride Festival in 2021.

 Jake King/Idaho Press

BOISE — Three major sponsors of the Boise Pride Festival pulled out on Thursday after Idaho Republican Party Chair Dorothy Moon issued repeated statements charging the sponsors of the event with encouraging the "sexualization" of children.

Shortly afterward, the Boise Pride Festival announced late Thursday afternoon that it was removing a planned "Drag Kids" performance from the festival's lineup this weekend, and will instead postpone that performance to occur at a later date.

