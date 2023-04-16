Police car stock

A Boise police vehicle sits with its lights on in downtown Boise in this undated photo.

 Courtesy Boise Police Department

Originally published April 13 on KTVB.COM.Boise Police will increase nighttime patrols in the downtown area this spring and summer to enforce driving laws and address other concerns about public safety and noise, the Boise Police Department announced Thursday.

The emphasis comes after recent discussion about concerns related to the “cruise,” which draws traffic to the downtown on weekend nights. The cruise is a longtime local tradition, which features people driving laps in loud, high-performance vehicles on the weekends in front of spectators, gatherings, businesses and apartment complexes.

