BOISE — Police are still looking for the man they say stole money from a Boise bank.
The incident occurred just after 2:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Vista Avenue, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department. Officers believe the suspect demanded money from a bank employee and away with an undisclosed amount. Police searched the area, but they didn’t find the man, according to the release. They are continuing their investigation.
The suspect is described as a white man in his 50's about five feet, eight inches tall. The man did not have any teeth and he was wearing two hats, a beanie and a baseball hat. Anyone with information about the incident can call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790, or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677.