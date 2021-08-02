We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
A 13-year-old girl, Jaedyn, was last seen Saturday, July 31, in Boise.
The Boise Police Department is searching for a missing, endangered teen who disappeared over the weekend.
The 13-year-old girl, who has only been identified by her first name, Jaedyn, was last seen Saturday evening near West Overland Road and South Roosevelt Street in Boise, according to Boise Police Department social media posts. She has bright-red dyed hair and was last seen wearing a black-and-white shirt, black jeans and black Converse shoes, according to the department. The social media posts noted that Jaedyn is likely a runaway.
BPD is looking for a missing, endangered, runaway named Jaedyn, 13. She was last seen yesterday evening near Overland/ Roosevelt. Her hair is dyed bright red & she was wearing a black/white shirt, black jeans, and black converse shoes. Anyone w/ info call dispatch 208-377-6790. pic.twitter.com/gIMG0BNmt6