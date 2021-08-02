Missing teen

A 13-year-old girl, Jaedyn, was last seen Saturday, July 31, in Boise.

 Boise Police Department

The Boise Police Department is searching for a missing, endangered teen who disappeared over the weekend.

The 13-year-old girl, who has only been identified by her first name, Jaedyn, was last seen Saturday evening near West Overland Road and South Roosevelt Street in Boise, according to Boise Police Department social media posts. She has bright-red dyed hair and was last seen wearing a black-and-white shirt, black jeans and black Converse shoes, according to the department. The social media posts noted that Jaedyn is likely a runaway.

Anyone with information on Jaedyn's whereabouts is asked to contact the Boise Police Department at 208-377-6790.

