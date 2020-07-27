BOISE — The Boise Police Department is looking for a woman who has not been seen since Sunday afternoon, and whose family called police on Monday to report her missing.
The woman’s name is Nayabenda, and she is 54 years old, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department. She is about five feet and three inches tall, and weighs roughly 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a green and white dress, according to the release.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts can call dispatch at 208-377-6790.