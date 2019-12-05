BOISE — Boise police officers are asking for the help of the public in finding a teen reported missing Wednesday.
The boy, Michael, 17, has been missing since about 4:30 p.m., according to a tweet from the Boise Police Department. He is about 5-feet 8-inches tall, and weighs about 150 pounds, according to the tweet. Police and his parents are concerned for his welfare. He was last seen wearing a blue puffy coat, a blue shirt with a watermelon on it, jeans and teal shoes, according to the tweet.
Police ask anyone with information about his whereabouts to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790, or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677.