BOISE — Police are looking for the man they believe on Sunday approached a woman with a knife while demanding the keys to her truck in a Boise parking lot.
The incident occurred in the 5000 block of Franklin Road in Boise, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department. The woman began yelling when the man approached her with the knife, according to the release, and he left the area. She called police not long after.
Detectives identified a suspect through surveillance camera footage. They believe him to be a white man, roughly 5’8”, with a slender build and a mustache.
Anyone with information about the crime can call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677.