BOISE — The Boise Police Department responded to an armed robbery early Friday morning and are asking for the public's help locating the suspect.
Just after midnight, Boise Police officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at a business near West State Street and North Horseshoe Bend Road, the department wrote in a press release.
According to police, the suspect pointed a gun at the victim working at the store and demanded money, struck the victim with another object and caused minor injuries to the victim before fleeing the scene.
The suspect is described as a white man in his early 20s, about 5-foot-7, with a thin build, wearing a black hoodie, dark pants, a maroon backpack, black shoes with white soles, a white or gray colored rag hanging from his left front pants pocket, yellow sunglasses, and a green face covering.
Police immediately searched the area and worked to find additional witnesses but were unable to find the suspect, though evidence suggests he ran north of State Street and along Utahna Road, said Boise Police.
The incident is under investigation by the Boise Police Violent Crime Unit. Detectives are asking anyone with information to call dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677.
Members of the public can also leave tips online at 343cops.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app on a mobile device.