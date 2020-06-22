BOISE — Boise police arrested multiple people early Sunday morning after responding to two reports of shots fired in downtown Boise.
Police initially responded at 2:51 a.m. to 10th and Bannock streets on a report of a shots fired call, according to a news release from the department. No one was injured because of a gunshot, according to the release.
Not long after that, at 2:59 a.m., they responded to another report of shots fired at 10th and Main streets.
“Officers were on scene almost immediately and took several people into custody,” according to the release. “Additional officers quickly searched the area for victims, but no one was found to be injured.”
Police searched the area but were unable to find a suspect, and they believe the person who fired the gun fled the scene, according to the release.
Officers have no evidence at this point that the two shootings are related, but they did find evidence a gun was fired in both cases. Anyone with information about either shooting can call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677.