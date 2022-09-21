Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


On the afternoon of Oct. 25, 2021, Jacob Bergquist began his shooting spree at the Boise Towne Square mall by gunning down Jo Acker, who was working security and walked over after she noticed he was carrying a weapon, according to a 465-page police report just released to the Idaho Press. 

The Idaho Press will continue reporting on the document as more information is uncovered.

Boise Mall Shooter

Emergency medical personnel in tactical gear exit Boise Towne Square mall after a shooting that occurred Oct. 25.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.

Recommended for you

Load comments